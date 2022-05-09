Ten years ago...

HENLEY Business School will be the venue for the Queen’s diamond jubilee garden party. Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh will arrive by water at the University of Reading’s Greenlands campus on Monday, June 25. Around 4,000 guests have been invited to the party, including civic and community representatives of voluntary organisations and charities. More than a quarter of the invitations have been given away in a public ballot.

Sir Steve Redgrave says he feels honoured to be asked to carry the Olympic torch in Henley. It will be the third time that the five-time Olympic rowing gold medallist has carried the flame, having previously done it for the Athens Games in 2004 and in Beijing in 2008. Sir Steve has been asked to take part in the relay in Henley on July 10.

Three charity workers have been honoured for years of public service. Sue Prior, Oliver Makower and Brigadier Malcolm Page were each presented with the Henley Town Medal. Mrs Prior was honoured for more than a decade of volunteering for Nomad, Mr Makower was recognised for promoting the youth of Henley and Mr Page for chairing the town’s branch of the Royal British Legion.