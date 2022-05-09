Twenty five years ago...

DEVELOPERS have revealed plans to transform a corner of Henley town centre into a complex for a dozen shops. They want to utilise land and buildings around Market Lane to create premises big enough to attract leading names. The scheme, designed in a courtyard style, will benefit from facing King’s Road car park and access to a pedestrianised Market Place. London and Henley Properties, which revealed the plan exclusively to the Standard, said the development was needed.

Leading Henley Tories have scotched speculation that Michael Heseltine could vacate his constituency seat. They are convinced the former deputy prime minister will not be making way for another leadership contender. Stories have appeared in the national press about a politician of the calibre of Chris Patten moving to Henley if the Conservatives lost the election.

Burglars got away with items worth £6,000 when they struck at homes in Greys Road and Harpsden Road, Henley. In both cases the thieves broke in through side windows and took laptop computers and video recorders.