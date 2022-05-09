Fifty years ago...

THREE 18th century chalices and four 18th century plates were stolen from Henley Congregational Church on Monday. They are all made of silver plate and worth a total of more than £300. The church was open and thieves had only to smash a pane of glass to take the goods from the display case near the altar. The chalices were 10in high and the plates 8.5in in diameter. The minister, the Rev B Railton Bax said he was heartbroken and physically sick.

In his parish magazine this month, the Rev John Stephenson Clarke, vicar of Holy Trinity Church, writes: “It is dubious as to whether two Church of England churches are needed in Henley. If the day ever comes when unity is achieved, at the present rate of striking, all who customarily worship on Sunday in St Mary’s thereby makes the other five or six places redundant.”

Henley War Memorial Hospital’s operating table is to be replaced at a cost of about £1,300, which includes fitting and accessories. The Reading and district hospital management committee heard that the existing table is 25 years old and no longer considered to be up to standard.