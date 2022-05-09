A hundred years ago...

A SPECIAL meeting of the town council was held on Tuesday evening for the purpose of hearing explained a scheme for the lighting of Henley and district with electric light. A deputation from the Reading Electric Lighting Supply company attended and said that it had been encouraged by appeals from people from Henley, Shiplake, Wargrave, Twyford and Sonning.

It has been our pleasure, from time to time, to record the achievements of the Henley Troop of Boy Scouts and Wolf Cubs but the Jamboree they held at the town hall on Wednesday and Thursday last week excelled anything they had previously attempted. For this, scoutmaster Collins, cubmaster Morris and the other officers are deserving of the heartiest congratulations.

Phyllis Court Club in Henley opened for the season on Friday . An innovation this year, which is much appreciated, is the introduction of electric light, a plant having been installed during the winter.