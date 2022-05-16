Ten years ago...

THE new Mayor of Henley says the town must not become complacent in order to remain vibrant. Elizabeth Hodgkin, who was also mayor three years ago, will be in office for next month’s visit of the Queen and the Olympic torch relay coming in July. Speaking at Monday’s mayor-making ceremony, she said that with the country in recession, Henley needed to remain “vibrant” in order to attract visitors.

Boat owners are panicking that they may not be able to take part in the Queen’s diamond jubilee pageant on the Thames. With just two weeks to go, the 14 participants from the Henley area are keen to have their boats ready for the £10 million pageant to be held in London on Sunday, June 3. However, the changeable weather over the past month has meant parts of the river have been dangerously high and fast.

A teenage singer says she can’t wait to appear at the Henley Festival again. Danica Hunter, a student at The Henley College, will perform at the Chinawhite nightclub on the opening night of the festival on July 4. Dabica, 18, has been busy gigging and writing songs since last year.