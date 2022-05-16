Twenty five years ago...

TWO-THIRDS of Henley residents are snubbing their home town to shop elsewhere. A survey paints a bleak picture of people travelling far afield for everyday non-food items. The Henley Partnership is expected to launch a telephone questionnaire to find out the reasons for the exodus.

Brakspear has sparked controversy with proposals to turn an historic Henley pub into shops and offices. The plans for the former Old White Hart brought swift condemnation from town councillors on Tuesday evening. “This is almost unbelievable,” said Councillor Ken Arlett. “We should ask them to put it on the market as a free house.”

Police fear the tragic death of a German student could be repeated if bollards by an accident blackspot are not replaced. In 1991, 15-year-old Katja Dischinger was crushed to death against the wall of the Angel on the Bridge by a coach turning into Thames Side. As a result, four bollards were installed to stop vehicles mounting the pavement but two have disappeared and Oxfordshire County Council has no plans to replace them.