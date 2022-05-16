Fifty years ago...

A FURTHER step was taken this week towards the twinning of Henley with the French town of Falaise in Normandy. The Henley Twinning Committee has been collecting comments from organisations in the town and these generally ranged from mildly enthusiastic to puzzledly acquiescent. The committee recommended Falaise after enquiries failed to come up with any other foreign town of similar size and suitable character.

How free is Freemans Meadow? That was the question asked at the borough council’s general purposes committee on Tuesday. A resident of Leicester Close had written to the council complaining about the use of the meadow by the Henley Exiles football team. She didn’t mind them playing football on Sundays but did object to them parking their cars on the meadow outside her back fence.

Hopes that the office of mayor in small boroughs such as Henley would be provided for in the Local Government Bill when it reaches the House of Lords were expressed at a meeting of Henley Borough Council on Monday by Alderman Mrs Idabel Carson-Bury when she became Henley’s 576th mayor.