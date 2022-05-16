A hundred years ago...

IT is a tremendous pity that the concert held at Henley town hall on Wednesday evening in connection with Earl Haig’s appeal on behalf of the British Legion had not been better known for a more delightful performance has seldom been heard in the town. Not more than 100 people were present and it must have been very disappointing for the talented artists to have to perform to such a meagre audience. That their efforts were appreciated was evidenced by the repeated encores demanded.

There is an old adage in Henley, communicated through many generations, that no matter how late the spring, Remenham Wood is always in full leaf by May 12. A week ago the fulfilment of this adage seemed impossible but the three lovely days of May 7, 8 and 9 brought the woods out in an extraordinary manner and the old saying has proved true, as usual.

The sudden change from wintry blasts to summer heat did not seriously affect the attendance at the sports and games carnival held at the town hall on Monday night under the auspices of Mr and Mrs Harold Mead’s select dances. There were 150 present and they spent a most jolly evening.