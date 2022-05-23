A hundred years ago...

THERE have been many notable gatherings at the Salisbury Club, Henley, but for impressiveness, nothing has equalled that of Wednesday evening, when the memorial to those members of the club who fell in the Great War was unveiled. The form the memorial has taken is a large framework of fumed oak with a beautifully carved central panel in the shape of a scroll on which appear, in letters of gold, the names of the fallen.

It appears the Post Office, apparently in conformity with its usual policy since the war, has been curtailing the postal conveniences of the public at Watlington by clearing the letter box for despatch at 6.30pm instead of 7.45pm and for parcels to be received up to 6.15pm instead of 7pm. The Postmaster General said the changes were connected with an extensive rearrangement of postal services in the district.

At the annual meeting of the Henley Fire Brigade, a hearty thanks was recorded for the Mayor on his resignation of the captaincy and for his long and active services in connection with the brigade, extending over a considerable number of years.