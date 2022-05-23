Fifty years ago...

COUNCILLOR Bob Brackston who, as a young lad, joined a sit-down strike on the Kenton Theatre because he and other stage hands hadn’t been paid, was back there on Saturday night. This time, however, he was standing up and presenting awards at the close of the very successful Kenton Festival. Cllr Brackston, nicknamed “Mr Kenton” by chairman Mr Cecil Hole, was responsible for initiating the appeal for its restoration.

The lower Market Place in Henley is in what a bureaucrat would describe as a state of flux as the trenches are dug ready for kerbing. A spokesman for the borough surveyor’s department said this week that the basic paving work would be completed in a couple of weeks and the seats would be planted in good time for the summer weather.

Henley’s oldest resident, Mrs Ellen Humphrey, was 101 on Saturday and among her many visitors and well-wishers at Cooper’s Ward, Townlands Hospital, was the Mayor Mrs Isabel Carson-Bury. Mrs Humphrey was surrounded by cards and seemed lively and cheerful.