Twenty five years ago...

MISSING bollards at a Henley death spot are to be replaced. The move follows criticism of Oxfordshire County Council for failing to replace two of the four bollards outside the Angel on the Bridge pub. In 1991, Katja Dischinger, a 15-year-old German student, was crushed to death against the pub wall by a coach turning into Thames Side. Det Sgt Neil Rough said that although the bollards continually get knocked over, they had to be rebuilt.

Wacky celebrity Chris Evans created a stir in the Bell pub in Henley last week. The presenter of Channel 4’s TFI Friday popped in for a pint with his producer pal Will Paget and stayed for nearly two hours. He told stunned regulars that he had come to Henley to look round Badgemore Golf Club, which is for sale for

£2.5 million.

Fire chiefs have warned that response times will be affected if Henley continues to operate with only one fire engine. Station officer Michael Bingham, temporarily in charge of Henley, confirmed that the town was down to one crew after one of its two drivers left.