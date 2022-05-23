Ten years ago...

PEOPLE in Henley and South Oxfordshire are to celebrate the Queen’s diamond jubilee in style. There will be street parties, parades, pageants and picnics across the area over the bank holiday weekend of Sunday to Tuesday, June 2 to 5. Six village beacons will be lit simultaneously on the Monday evening to mark the Queen’s 60 years on the throne. The celebrations, which are expected to be even bigger than those for the royal wedding last year, come just weeks before Her Majesty’s visit on June 25.

Stuntman Gary Connery recorded a world first as he completed a 2,400ft jump without a parachute. He used a special wingsuit that he designed to glide into a landing area made from 18,600 cardboard boxes in a field at Mill End Farm, near Hambleden. The 42-year-old said: “It was an absolutely amazing experience.”

Little Nellie’s sweet shop in Henley is to close after seven years. Owner Kay Harmon plans to leave the shop in Friday Street when her lease expires in September. She blames the recession and the rising price of sugar. Miss Harmon, 47, said: “It has been difficult for over a year.”