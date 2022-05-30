Monday, 30 May 2022

A hundred years ago...

MANY people in Henley today are ridiculing the work which is being carried out in Mill Meadows after its purchase by the council. Evidently they have not looked into the matter sufficiently or they would have altered their opinion. The fact that it skirts the River Thames for a considerable distance and adjoins the towpath — a popular walk — gives it good monetary value.

On Saturday afternoon, Messrs Simmons & Sons offered several lots of property for sale by auction at the Catherine Wheel Hotel. Harpsden Rectory and glebe of more than 33 acres, together with outbuildings, grounds, a small farm and two cottages, was sold to Mr George Shorland, of Normanstead, Henley, for £6,000.

On Wednesday evening a large number of friends assembled at the Ye Lion in Friday Street to bid farewell to Mr and Mrs Hodson who, after 12 years, have relinquished their licence of the hotel in order to move to Hertfordshire.

