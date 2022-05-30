Fifty years ago...

BOROUGH councillors had no immediate warning of the spate of tree-chopping which went on in Henley two weeks ago, it was reported at the council meeting on Tuesday. Several members criticised Oxfordshire County Council for its lack of consideration. Councillor Denis Moriarty said: “It makes our position quite untenable and embarrassing if trees are cut down which we don’t know anything about.”

Council tenants on the Abrahams estate in Henley are to be allowed to install individual aerials to receive colour television. There are 44 properties served by the existing communal TV aerial. If colour TV reception was to be provided for the estate it would cost an estimated £500 to £600.

Once again a good crowd attended the annual donkey derby organised by Henley Rugby Club at Dry Leas on Monday. Fortunately, the rain kept away for most of the races but a very heavy shower during the last two sent many of the spectators either home or to the shelter of the clubhouse or bar tent.