Twenty five years ago...

A SUMMERTIME party atmosphere will herald the launch of Sunday trading in Henley this weekend with circus acts entertaining in the streets. The town centre will be full of the fun of the fair with colourful entertainers and amusements suitable for all the family. So far 22 traders will open their doors for the event, which is designed to encourage residents and tourists into the town.

Youth workers have announced a major shake-up at Henley Youth Centre after complaints of bad behaviour among youngsters. The chief changes will include lengthy bans for troublemakers, a clampdown on underage drinking and a possible ban on smoking. This comes after fire extinguishers were set off and vandals scrawled on the walls at the centre in Deanfield Avenue.

Three fire crews were called out after 300 wooden railway sleepers went up in flames at Associated Asphalt in Henley. Employees raised the alarm on Tuesday afternoon after the sky blackened with smoke from the fire. “Flames were roaring into the air,” said one worker.