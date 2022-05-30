Ten years ago...

A FORMER Henley policewoman was given a special send-off by her fellow officers at her funeral. Kim Bishop, who was 52, died suddenly two weeks ago, less than three months before she was due to retire from Thames Valley Police. Her husband Kevin, a former detective, and other serving or former police officers were among the 350 mourners at the service at Holy Trinity Church in Henley on Monday.

Guns and drugs with a street value of hundreds of pounds were seized by police in a series of raids on homes in Henley. The operation was part of a week-long crackdown on criminals, including drug dealers, burglars and illegal drivers. Patrols were stepped up using special constables, especially at night, and mounted officers were deployed in the town centre to give police greater visibility.

Forty-four new homes will be built as part of the £8.7 million redevelopment of Townlands Hospital in Henley. There will be 32 assisted-living properties for the elderly, a mixture of one- and two-bedroom homes. Another 12 will be for key workers at the 18-bed hospital and 64-bed care home.