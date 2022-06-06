Ten years ago...

PEOPLE in Henley and South Oxfordshire celebrated the Queen’s diamond jubilee in style. There were street parties, river pageants, giant picnics and parades involving thousands of people over the four-day bank holiday weekend. Young and old came together and neighbours met for the first time as the celebrations went ahead despite poor weather. Bunting and flags were put up in streets across the area and jubilee beacons were lit in the biggest display of support for the royal family since last year’s wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

More than 20 boats from the Henley area took part in the Thames diamond jubilee pageant on Sunday. They were among the 1,000-strong armada that completed the seven-mile journey from Wandsworth to Tower Bridge, watched by more than a million people on the banks and another 10 million on television.

Trees have been planted at a pub in a busy Henley Street to help tackle pollution. The three semi-mature trees were supplied to the Three Horseshoes in Reading Road by Heritage Tree Services, of Stoke Row.