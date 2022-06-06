Twenty five years ago...

THE launch of Sunday shopping in Henley has been dubbed a flop by traders disappointed with the public’s response. Many have said they will not continue with the initiative and some blamed a lack of advertising and poor organisation for the apparent failure of the launch. But the Henley Partnership, which organised the initiative, hailed it as a “cautious success” and vowed to persevere with it.

Henley “people power” has secured a reprieve for transport which provides students with a link between home and The Henley College. Parents and students put pen to paper to save the county council-funded buses after hearing that they were threatened with the axe. The council decided to keep the buses running for the next academic year after learning of the strength of public feeling.

Dwindling numbers means Harpsden playgroup is threatened with closure in six weeks’ time. Playgroup leaders say the whole village will suffer because Harpsden will cease to be a centre for family life. The group has struggled to attract new pupils since the village school closed last year and nursery vouchers were introduced.