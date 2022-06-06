Monday, 06 June 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Twenty five years ago...

THE launch of Sunday shopping in Henley has been dubbed a flop by traders disappointed with the public’s response. Many have said they will not continue with the initiative and some blamed a lack of advertising and poor organisation for the apparent failure of the launch. But the Henley Partnership, which organised the initiative, hailed it as a “cautious success” and vowed to persevere with it.

Henley “people power” has secured a reprieve for transport which provides students with a link between home and The Henley College. Parents and students put pen to paper to save the county council-funded buses after hearing that they were threatened with the axe. The council decided to keep the buses running for the next academic year after learning of the strength of public feeling.

Dwindling numbers means Harpsden playgroup is threatened with closure in six weeks’ time. Playgroup leaders say the whole village will suffer because Harpsden will cease to be a centre for family life. The group has struggled to attract new pupils since the village school closed last year and nursery vouchers were introduced.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33