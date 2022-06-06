Fifty years ago...

ONE of only three men to be made a Companion of Honour in the Queen’s official birthday honours list published last Saturday was Mr John Piper, 68, who lives at Fawley Bottom Farm House. A painter and writer, he was married in 1935 to Mary Myfanwyn Evans and has two sons and two daughters. He was educated at Epsom College and the Royal College of Art.

Henley Labour Party is supporting the borough council in its opposition to the Conservative Government’s proposal to put the town into a larger district authority of 133,000 population. A letter supporting the council’s suggestion of an amalgamation of Henley and Wallingford with their rural districts of 73,000 has been sent to the Boundaries Commission.

Plans in hand for this year’s Henley Town and Visitors’ Regatta, to be held on July 29, include the inauguration of an unclassified event for women’s coxed fours. The committee has written to about 15 clubs and five have promised entries.