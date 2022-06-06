A hundred years ago...

ON May 5, about half the light on the boiler house was blown off. As a matter of urgency the requisite repairs have been carried out, including the replacement of the necessary tiles at an estimated cost of £45. Two of the tubes to number one boiler are leaky and the town council’s lighting, drainage and bridge committee is having the same replaced by the company from stock in hand.

On the evening of Ascension Day the choir of the parish church in Henley, under the directorship of Mr W G Bayley, rendered portions of Handel’s Messiah, including the Hallelujah Chorus. Mr E Kempthorne was the soloist and the rendering was much appreciated. A collection was taken on behalf of the choir excursion fund.

The annual tar painting in Henley will be in hand this week and the repair of Reading Road from Boston Road to the borough boundary will be commenced forthwith, the estates and general purposes committee heard.