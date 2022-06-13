Monday, 13 June 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Ten years ago...

A PETITION has been launched to erect a statue of George Harrison in Henley. James Lambert, 42, of Friday Street, has already collected more than 700 signatures in support of his campaign for a monument to the former Beatle, who lived in Friar Park from 1970 until his death in 2001. Supporters include Henley MP John Howell and a number of town councillors.

Members of a Henley theatre group will perform for the Queen when she visits the town later this month. Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh are to attend a garden party for 4,000 people at Henley Business School on Monday, June 25. They will travel from Hambleden on the 130-year-old steam boat Alaska and be greeted by Mary Bayliss, Lord Lieutenant of Berkshire.

A colourful apple sculpture has been given to Henley by its German twin town. The 175lb artwork was presented by visitors from Leichlingen to symbolise the partnership. It has been placed in a flower bed in Gravel Hill. The apple includes images of landmarks in the town, including Henley Bridge and Leander Club.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33