Twenty five years ago...

PROGRESS towards the pedestrianisation of Henley Market Place took a giant step forward this week. The promised fume-free zone was among a package of traffic measures given the backing of councillors. The endorsements from Henley Town Council and Oxfordshire County Council now open the way for a funding application to the Government.

Henley firm AIT is planning to transform the derelict Smith’s Hospital site into its new headquarters. The computer software group is putting together plans for the redevelopment in Fair Mile. Bosses have made the move because staff levels are increasing by about 20 per cent a year.

Children from local schools enjoyed a wonderful day out at Legoland on Wednesday, courtesy of Henley Rotarians. Members of Henley Rotary Club accompanied staff and 34 youngsters from Bishopswood Special School in Sonning Common while members of Henley Bridge Rotary Club brought along a group of children from Gillotts School.