Monday, 13 June 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Fifty years ago...

ENTRIES for Henley Royal Regatta closed this week and the provisional total is 224, equal to the record set at the 1969 regatta. On present calculations, this will necessitate 32 qualifying races which are scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 24 before the draw is made at the town hall that afternoon. Among the 37 overseas entries are six from the USSR, headed by the WMF Moscow eight making a bid to recapture the Grand which a Russian crew last won in 1964.

About 150 people were present to watch the formal dedication by the Bishop of Oxford, the Rt Rev Kenneth Woolcombe, of the new extension to Shiplake Primary School on Saturday. The extension cost £28,000 to build and villagers raised £14,000 towards it.

An application to level the old Henley Town football field off Reading Road and to erect buildings for light industrial use there, using the remainder of the land for open storage, has been deposited with Oxfordshire County Council.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33