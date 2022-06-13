A hundred years ago...

AN old inhabitant has drawn our attention to the fact that in pre-war days, one of the beauties of Henley was its window flower boxes filled with trailing flowers and suggesting that now things have become more normal this fine old custom should be revived. We could mention quite a large number of businesses and private houses which adorned their premises in this way and perhaps this timely hint may induce them to start again.

France, Belgium, Holland, Switzerland, Norway, the USA, Canada and Australia — all are contributing this year to the list of competitors at the Henley Royal Regatta and this list of entries from overseas is quite the best received since the war.

Saturday being His Majesty the King’s birthday, the bells of the parish church in Henley rang merry peals both morning and evening. Several of the townspeople evinced their loyalty by flying the Union flag.