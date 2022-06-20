A hundred years ago...

AN exhibition of modern pictures has been arranged by the management of the Old World Galleries in Hart Street, Henley, and is now open free to the public. The enterprise should receive whole-hearted support and encouragement, not only from visitors to the town but from art lovers as this is the first attempt to bring together in Henley the work of many of our best-known painters and promote a sincere art interest in the town.

The anniversary of the Henley Congregational Sunday School was observed on Sunday, when appropriate sermons were preached by the Rev E Sidney Spooner to large congregations. The children very sweetly rendered a number of special anniversary hymns, under the direction of Mr H Monk with Mr John Hawkins at the organ. In the afternoon a flower service was held.

On Sunday evening, the Henley Town Band made its first appearance on the river this season, performing on a barge moored in midstream opposite Leander Club. Their excellent programme was listened to by a large crowd who lined the bridge and the river banks.