Twenty five years ago...

DAMNING national newspaper coverage about the state of Henley’s shopping centre has sparked controversy. The article in Wednesday’s Daily Telegraph described Henley as a dying market town, floundering in the shadow of nearby Marlow. But while Mayor Dianne Browne leapt to the defence of Henley, business leaders claimed the assessment was true.

Drug-taking vandals smashed their way into Peppard Cricket Club and made off with sports clothes on Saturday night. The intruders scribbled obscenities on the outside wall and broke a back window. The intruders took pullovers, a shirt, one batting glove and several white umpire jackets.

Leaders at Henley’s Christ Church have scotched rumours that their redevelopment plans would mean disturbing graves. Project manager Michael James said that it was highly unlikely that there were any human remains in the area and, if there were, they would be well over 100 years old.