Monday, 20 June 2022

Ten years ago...

A MAN from Henley has discovered his ancestor was honoured during Queen Victoria’s golden jubilee. Paramvir Singh, of Queen Street, has spent the past seven years researching his great, great, great, great, great grandfather, Risaldar Mayor Sher Singh, who was invited to take part in the celebrations in 1887. While in England he was awarded a CBE by the Queen, the highest award available to non-natives as the time.   

Campaigners say that allotments in Henley should be replaced by new homes. They will request that the Watermans site, off Reading Road, be included in the proposed neighbourhood plan for the town. United, a group of householders formed to discuss housing development, also want the plots relocated to Lucy’s Farm in Harpsden to stop it from being developed.   

A fruit machine was destroyed and money stolen from the Three Horseshoes pub in Henley. Thieves broke in through a side door at about 3am on Sunday and the burglar alarm sounded. Landlord Nigel Rainbow was asleep upstairs with his wife Julie and three children.

