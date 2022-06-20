Fifty years ago...

RESIDENTS of Norman Avenue, Henley, were woken late on Monday evening by a loud bang. This, it was later discovered, was caused by a small home-made bomb placed under the front nearside wing of a Renault Caravelle sports-style car parked outside 11 Norman Avenue, the home of the Hudson family.

The pilot of the Trident which crashed in a field near Staines on Sunday, killing everyone on board, lived at Shiplake. He was Captain Stanley Key, 51, of Baskerville Lane, who was married with two daughters. Capt Key was a member of the Henley and District Agricultural Association and was having a house built in Lambridge Wood Road.

Preparations are well in hand for Henley Royal Regatta, which will begin on Wednesday with probably the largest programme of races to be held in the history of the four-day event. The total entry was 225 and is a record, one more than the number received in 1969.