A hundred years ago...

WITH the annual recurrence of Henley Regatta two things happen. First, there is the usual following of undesirables, whom the police nor anyone else desire to see among us, and, secondly, the attack upon the charges made in the town for accommodation. Several newspapers have in the past been guilty of inserting paragraphs with bold headlines complaining of extortionate charges but when their proprietors have written pointing out that the assertions were untrue the papers have not had the courtesy to publish the denials.

Through the kindness of Capt Eric Noble, a most enjoyable ramble through the beautiful grounds of Park Place took place on Saturday. The party of about 20 was met at the Wargrave Road lodge by Mr Tugwood. They visited the boathouse banks, Happy Valley and dark arches and found a large number of specimens, including three or four varieties of orchid.

The waterworks manager of the Wargrave and Twyford water supply reported to Wokingham Rural District Council last week that he considered the time had now arrived when it was imperative to obtain a new supply to meet increasing demand.