Fifty years ago...

HEARTFELT sighs of relief were breathed from Temple Island to Henley Bridge on Wednesday morning as it became obvious that the weather intended no harm to the first day’s racing at the royal regatta. And with one of the heaviest entries ever, and a schedule of more than 60 races, the sunshine and the modest stream gave the event a cheerful start.

Discussing the problems of parking cars in Henley, the general purposes committee of the borough council on Tuesday considered the possibility of providing a multi-storey car park at the King’s Road site. A report from Mr Bert Ford, the town clerk, said: “There is no doubt that the problem of off-street car parking is growing from year to year. On Fridays and Saturdays in particular, there are insufficient car spaces.”

Thames Valley Water Board members on Wednesday considered a report about “particular concern regarding the quality of water” from the Greys Road source at Henley. It was stated that the evidence was that this arose from a partially-blocked foul sewer.