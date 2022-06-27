Twenty five years ago...

A MAN man suffered back injuries after jumping from a bedroom window to escape a fire at his Henley home. David Martin, 44, his two children and mother-in-law, Winona Prior, were asleep in the Gainsborough Hill house when fire broke out at 3.30am on Tuesday. Mrs Prior, who was dozing on the sofa downstairs, dashed to the children’s bedrooms and led 13-year-old Anthony and nine-year-old Kayleigh to safety.

It really was a case of all’s well that ends well for a Jack Russell terrier on Saturday when she fell down a disused well shaft at a Sonning Common farm. Resident Andrew Green and his four-year-old son Tom were walking along the bridleway at Blounts Farm when their pet, Bijou, suddenly disappeared while ferreting for rabbits. They found she had slipped through a very narrow crack at the edge of a slab covering the dried-up 50ft shaft.

The Red Arrows will delight regatta spectators with a flypast on Thursday. The display is to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the RAF Rowing Club. The nine-strong formation is due to make one flight down the regatta course during the lunch interval.