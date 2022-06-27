Ten years ago...

THOUSANDS of people gathered to catch a glimpse of the Queen when she visited Henley this week. Her Majesty smiled in recognition of the crowds who turned out to see her travelling by boat to Henley Business School at Greenlands on Monday afternoon for a garden party. Beforehand, there were queues of traffic along Marlow Road and on roads around Remenham and Aston, where well-wishers went to watch proceedings from the opposite bank.

Henley Royal Regatta will be graced by 170 rowing Olympians for the final day of racing on Sunday. The gathering has been organised by Olympic silver medallist and Henley steward Chris Ballieu. “It’s a way of linking Henley to its past as it has been an Olympic venue twice, which is unique,” he said. “To have 170 Olympians is pretty amazing.”

This year’s Henley Festival has enjoyed record ticket sales. Organisers say the recent bad weather hasn’t dampened people’s appetite for a special night out. A spokeswoman said: “Ticket sales for this, the 30th Henley Festival, have beaten all previous box office records and there’s still a week to go.”