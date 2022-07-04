Ten years ago...

THOUSANDS of people are expected to line the streets of Henley on Tuesday to welcome the Olympic flame. Children have been given time off school to see the torch parade as it winds its way through the town before being carried across the river in an eight boat. The visit will mark the 53rd day of an 8,000-mile (12,874km) relay around Britain to mark the Olympic Games, which start in London on July 27.

Sting had an unexpected guest during the sold-out opening night of the Henley Festival. Madness singer Suggs walked on mid-set to realise a childhood dream of sharing a stage with the former Police frontman. “I mean this most sincerely,” he said. “When I was a kid I used to look at Sting and say, ‘One day, God damn it, given the chance,’ and this is right before you.”

The creator of Thunderbirds has spoken about his battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Gerry Anderson, 83, who lives in Nuffield, says he has been “robbed of my freedom” after being diagnosed with the condition 18 months ago. He said: “The bitterest blow for me was losing my driving licence. It meant I couldn’t go to Pinewood Studios, where I worked.”