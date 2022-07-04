Monday, 04 July 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Twenty five years ago...

NUMBERS were down as high- spirited visitors converged on Henley Royal Regatta this week for the start of five days of rowing, Pimm’s and robust socialising. Erratic weather ruled out flimsy summer dresses but hats were more popular than ever. Gusty winds had many fashionable ladies clinging on to save their headwear from a watery fate. Image-conscious men sported colourful blazers with eye-catching hats or sunglasses.

Calls for a ban on heavy lorries using Henley Bridge were made this week. This followes the announcement of plans to place a lorry cordon around Caversham. Local councillors fear this will result in an influx of HGVs travelling through Henley in search of an alternative route. Councillors decided that the town should retaliate with its own ban to prevent increased traffic.

Former Henley sea cadet Kalli Vockins was on the crest of a wave this week after taking centre stage at the handover ceremony in Hong Kong. The Cromwell Road resident was selected for the naval guard which flanked the Prince of Wales and hovernor Chris Patten, during the final speeches.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33