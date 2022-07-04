Twenty five years ago...

NUMBERS were down as high- spirited visitors converged on Henley Royal Regatta this week for the start of five days of rowing, Pimm’s and robust socialising. Erratic weather ruled out flimsy summer dresses but hats were more popular than ever. Gusty winds had many fashionable ladies clinging on to save their headwear from a watery fate. Image-conscious men sported colourful blazers with eye-catching hats or sunglasses.

Calls for a ban on heavy lorries using Henley Bridge were made this week. This followes the announcement of plans to place a lorry cordon around Caversham. Local councillors fear this will result in an influx of HGVs travelling through Henley in search of an alternative route. Councillors decided that the town should retaliate with its own ban to prevent increased traffic.

Former Henley sea cadet Kalli Vockins was on the crest of a wave this week after taking centre stage at the handover ceremony in Hong Kong. The Cromwell Road resident was selected for the naval guard which flanked the Prince of Wales and hovernor Chris Patten, during the final speeches.