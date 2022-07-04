Fifty years ago...

ONE of the best royal regattas for years came to an end on Saturday. It had everything — warm weather, exciting finishes, controversial decisions, bright fashions and large crowds. Although a stiff breeze caused difficulties with steering (and hats), the record time to the barrier was broken by the successful British pair of Delafield and Crooks in the double sculls. The regatta suffered slightly from the forthcoming Olympics and the absence of many of the school crews.

With a little bit of luck, Henley could have a covered heated swimming pool in two years’ time. The approved loan sanctions for Henley Borough Council are as follows: £10,000 for the swimming pool in 1973/4 and £90,000 in 1974/5. The county council will not be able to start work until late 1973 or early 1974. The pool will be built at Gillotts School and be open to the public.

Exhibiting a box of six specimen blooms, Mr Frederick Rixon, of Rose Bank, Greys Road, Henley, came third in the Charles Rigg Challenge Cup at the Royal National Rose Society’s summer show at Alexandra Palace last weekend.