A hundred years ago...

THE majority of the townspeople will have seen on each side of the entrance to the town hall sheets covering a portion of the wall. Underneath these are two tablets containing the names of those men from Henley who fell in the war. The major portion of the cost has been borne by the proceeds of a fete organised by Councillor Wilson during his mayoralty and he has made himself responsible for the balance.

One has often heard it remarked that there are few fish in the River Thames. This was disproved yesterday by Captain Lambert when fishing with George Arlett in the weir pool at Marsh Lock. He landed some 34 fish, 10 of which were returned. The 24 brought away must have made a gross weight of well over 80lb, the smallest being around 2.5lb and the largest over 7lb.

Since his announcement that he intended to stand at the next general election as an independent Conservative, Captain Terrell has received a very large number of approving communications, both from his constituency and voters in other parts of the country.