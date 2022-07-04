Regatta shows how to be hospitable

THE regatta is upon us again. We’ve only been in Henley for four years, so are still relative newcomers.

I’ve noticed a whole range of reactions to the regatta from us locals. “Hurrah!” summarises a good few.

Hurrah for the extra custom for our independent shops and businesses. Hurrah for the extra income for having rowers or others stay in our houses. Hurrah for the buzz in town and the sheer quality of the athletes on the river.

“Oh no!” can also be in the air: Queueing down White Hill, getting around town, more noise in the evenings.

Whichever camp you’re in, the regatta gives us all the opportunity for hospitality. We sometimes think of hospitality as a nice dinner party for a few friends.

A good thing in itself but the word “hospitality” literally means “love of the stranger”.

So hospitality includes a friendly smile, a warm “hello”, and taking a genuine interest in the strangers who are flooding our town this week. In the Bible, Christians are urged to be hospitable; to “love the stranger”.

That’s because Jesus himself demonstrated the ultimate hospitality: loving a humanity who have turned away and become strangers to God; loving them to the greatest possible extent- dying on the cross in their place.

That was much more than a dinner party for a few friends. That was radical, deep and far-reaching “love of the stranger”.

For those of us who have personally accepted Christ’s love and forgiveness, let’s allow it to shape our own love of the stranger.

And whatever your own faith may be, wouldn’t it be wonderful if visitors this week experience true hospitality from our community?