A hundred years ago...

IN bygone days there used to be a considerable amount of ragging on the last night of Henley Royal Regatta but this year we have had a small taste of it beforehand, viz, on Monday evening, when one of the competing crews got up a “mock funeral”, which caused a considerable amount of amusement. But everything was carried through without the least semblance of rowdyism.

The frequent showers on Sunday had a detrimental effect on the customary river display, there being very few boats out, not as many as on an ordinary Sunday. At Phyllis Court, however, a very large number congregated on the lawns, depicting a charming scene. We do not remember an occasion when the grounds of Phyllis Court presented a more picturesque appearance.

Last Thursday the inhabitants of Everley House, Hart Street, Henley, the residence of Mr John Batty, were much alarmed by a visit from a rather frisky bullock. A couple of animals belonging to Mr Holloway were being driven along the street when one of them made a dash for the entrance to Everley House, the door of which was partially open.