Fifty years ago...

THE decision by Berkshire County Council not to provide a fluoridated water supply to about 80 properties in the parish of Remenham sparked a minor discussion on the merits of the fluoridation of public water at a meeting of Henley Rural District Council on Wednesday. In 1963, the Public Health Committee asked Oxfordshire County Council to make arrangements with the Thames Water Board for the addition of fluoride to water supplies in the rural district which were naturally deficient in it.

On Friday thieves stole the Carlisle Collection of miniature furniture from Greys Court, the home of Sir Felix and Lady Brunner. The collection, dating from the 18th century, was on public view at the Cromwellian Stables. The thieves smashed a window to get at the exhibition and police believe they were disturbed.

To most people, locusts are the things which God sent into Egypt to annoy the Pharoah. To certain children at Valley Road School in Henley, however, locusts are things to be kept in a jar, fed and studied. But even the locusts have had to take second place in recent weeks due to the arrival of five little chicks.