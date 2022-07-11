Ten years ago...

MORE than 20,000 people descended on Henley on Tuesday to see the Olympic flame. Crowds up to 10 deep lined the streets and river banks to enjoy the visiting cavalcade on day 53 of the torch’s 8,000-mile relay round Britain. Children waved flags and banners as they waited to get a glimpse of the passing flame from Fair Mile to the River & Rowing Museum in Mill Meadows. Hundreds more people gathered on Henley Bridge to see five-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Steve Redgrave help row the torch down the Thames to Leander Club.

Organisers of the Henley Festival say they “regret” any offence caused by musical comedian Tim Minchin. The Australian-British performer, who appeared on the “floating” stage with Alfie Boe on Friday night, upset some members of the audience with his language and jokes. He also poked fun at “boat people”.

A coach taking children to and from Shiplake Primary School has been rerouted because of accidents with parked cars. It’s the latest development in a row over commuters who park in Station Road before catching a train to work. Some villages have blamed the problem on the cost of parking at Henley station.