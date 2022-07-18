Turning back the pages - 10 years ago

BUSINESSES, charities, sports clubs and community groups are counting the cost of the soggy summer. Weeks of unseasonal rain have led to a series of major events being cancelled and others suffering reduced attendances. Last month was one of the wettest Junes on record in the Henley area and the two weekends so far this month have been largely washouts. Events that have had to be scrapped include the annual Thames swan upping, the Goring and Streatley Regatta and the Thames Traditional Boat Rally in Henley.

Tributes have been paid to rock legend Jon Lord, who died on Monday at the age of 71. The Deep Purple founder and keyboard player had been battling with pancreatic cancer and died at a clinic in London with his family at his bedside. He lived in Fawley with his second wife, Vickie, the twin sister of fellow band member Ian Paice’s wife Jackie, and he had two daughters, Amy and Sara.

A planning application for the redevelopment of Townlands Hospital in Henley has been submitted. Developer Amber Solutions for Care was a month late applying due to some last-minute “technical points”.