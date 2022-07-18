Turning back the pages - 25 years ago

AN historic Henley pub should be turned into a youth club, according to outreach worker Gabbi Enahoro. He believes the Old White Hart in Hart Street would be ideal. Mr Enahoro said: “The pub would make an excellent youth club — there would be plenty of meeting places and it is right in the centre of town.” But the idea was dismissed by Brakspear, which owns the building and wants it turned into shops and offices.

The parish of Remenham is to celebrate 700 years of independence by staging a community arts event. Residents will become involved in the one-off opportunity to chronicle the area’s history, which has attracted a National Lottery grant of £3,850.

It was surprise, surprise for two Gillotts School pupils this week as they met Cilla Black. Sisters Clare and Lisa Hollis presented the television star with a bouquet of flowers as she arrived at Wycombe Hospital.