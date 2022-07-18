Monday, 18 July 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Turning back the pages - 25 years ago

AN historic Henley pub should be turned into a youth club, according to outreach worker Gabbi Enahoro. He believes the Old White Hart in Hart Street would be ideal. Mr Enahoro said: “The pub would make an excellent youth club — there would be plenty of meeting places and it is right in the centre of town.” But the idea was dismissed by Brakspear, which owns the building and wants it turned into shops and offices.

The parish of Remenham is to celebrate 700 years of independence by staging a community arts event. Residents will become involved in the one-off opportunity to chronicle the area’s history, which has attracted a National Lottery grant of £3,850.

It was surprise, surprise for two Gillotts School pupils this week as they met Cilla Black. Sisters Clare and Lisa Hollis presented the television star with a bouquet of flowers as she arrived at Wycombe Hospital.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33