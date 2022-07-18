Turning back the pages - 100 years ago

A FATALITY occurred at Harpsden on Saturday afternoon, the victim being Leonard Bayliss, aged 18. It appears that the young man, who worked at Caversham Road, Reading, and resided at Belle Hatch, was cycling down Chalk Hill on his way to Henley Regatta when, in turning the dangerous corner at the bottom, he ran into a motor car. He passed away on Tuesday just after his mother had arrived.

The storm on Saturday prevented cricket at Watlington but Caversham still turned up in readiness. They were entertained to tea by Mr HRH Coxe. The result of a challenge, consequent upon the alleged prowess of two old veterans, was determined in a single wicket game which ended in an easy win for the visitor, although the townsman, a well-known cricketer of the old school, put up a good fight.

The death took place on Sunday at the age of 80 of Mr John Simmonds, a retired Henley postman. In fact at one time he was the only postman in the town. He was first employed by the Post Office in 1866 and retired after 40 years’ service on January 7, 1906.