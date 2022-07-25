Ten years ago...

A WOMAN from Shiplake chosen to perform at the opening ceremony of the London Olympics says the show will “blow your socks off”. Emily Willis, 20, attended the final two rehearsals at the Olympic park in Stratford this week and danced in a group of 1,400 people. All the performers at the £27million ceremony have agreed not to reveal details beforehand at the request of Danny Boyle, who is directing the event.

Premature triplets born to a couple from Middle Assendon have been christened. Sabrina, Francesca and Archie Stirling were born at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford on January 6 at just over 35 weeks. They only needed low dependency care for four days before being moved to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading for six days of monitoring before being allowed home to parents Iain and Claire.

An athlete from Christmas Common is to take part in the Olympic Games in London. Lawrence Clarke, 22, has been picked to represent Team GB in the 110m hurdles. He says it is a “dream come true” and hopes to follow in the footsteps of his ancestor Julian Roosevelt, who won a sailing gold medal at the 1952 Olympics.