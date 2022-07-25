Twenty five years ago...

QUICK-THINKING workers from Hobbs boatyard saved a motor cruiser from going up in flames after an explosion on the river in Henley. The blast happened after the boat was filled up with fuel and the fumes came into contact with a Calor gas freezer. The fire was out when firefighters arrived at 5pm on Tuesday. Station officer Bill Durrant said the boat passengers had a lucky escape thanks to the boatyard workers who came to the rescue with fire extinguishers.

Henley has been given a giant snub by the district council, which plans to spend cash from council houses on extensive redevelopments elsewhere. South Oxfordshire is to spend the lion’s share of the annual £4 million interest from the sale of the district’s 5,000 houses on upgrading Didcot town centre. The entire stock was handed to South Oxfordshire Housing Association for almost £69 million.

A thief who stole a pet parakeet could have a rude awakening. The parrot, from Shiplake, is inclined to swear. His owner, Rosemary Boyes, is sad after thieves made off with her treasured pet of 30 years. She had hung the bird’s cage in the front porch of her home in Plowden Way.