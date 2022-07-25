Fifty years ago...

TWO men emerged alive from a crash in which their car was scattered over an area of 100 yards on Sunday evening. One of the men was found 105ft from the vehicle. The accident happened at about 8.10pm outside the cemetery on Bix Hill. The car, a Corvette Stingray, was travelling up the hill when it left the road, hit two trees and was smashed to pieces. The two men were Stephen James, of Whitehall Lane, Checkendon, and David Moth, of Halls Road, Tilehurst. Both were taken to Battle Hospital.

Planning permission has been granted for a new £850,000 Henley- to-Reading road from Sheephouse Farm to Playhatch, passing through Harpsden Woods. The Secretary of State for the Environment, Peter Walker, preferred Oxfordshire County Council’s scheme for a new road rather than improving the existing one.

Five school friends set off from Henley on Monday on one of the strangest river trips — a journey to Westminster Bridge on oil drums. The boys are all from Downside, the Roman Catholic public school in Somerset, and the trip is in aid of the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children.