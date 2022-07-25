Monday, 25 July 2022

A hundred years ago...

A REMARKABLE accident which, but for the great presence of mind of the driver, might have ended in disaster occurred on Redpits Hills on July 11 at about 9.45pm. A traction engine was engaged in conveying the firm’s materials from Henley Regatta to Wycombe. The fourth journey of the day resulted in a serious accident. Chas Beach, who was driving, had tried to change gears to proceed down a hill but they did not work. The engine gathered speed and got out of control. Beach turned the engine off and ran it into an orchard to avoid crashing into a house.

Henley Town Football Club had a most successful season, although no trophies were won. Mr F H Atkins presented its annual report at the White Hart Hotel on Monday and said: “As very few clubs of a similar standing as our own were able to make a profit last season, we have every reason to feel proud that we are able to report a small profit.”

On Monday evening, a motor car came up Friday Street and in turning the corner by the old post office, the driver took too wide a sweep into Reading Road with the result that he ran into a stationary car.

