Ten years ago...

A STUNTMAN who doubled for the Queen at the opening ceremony of the London Olympics says the experience has changed his life. Gary Connery, 42, of Station Road, Henley, parachuted from a helicopter above the Olympic Stadium on Friday dressed in a white wig and salmon dress. It happened moments after a short film to mark Her Majesty’s arrival at the ceremony in a matching outfit accompanied by James Bond, alias actor Daniel Craig.

A coffee house owner has won her fight to continue using the premises as a meeting place for young people. Lorraine Hillier had offered the free use of Hot Gossip in Friday Street to the Be There Henley campaign, which aims to make the town more attractive for young people. But a neighbour complained about the noise. South Oxfordshire District Council launched an investigation and said the premises could be used.

The widow of Beatle George Harrison has once again applied to re-fence a boundary of her Henley home with razor wire. It is the second attempt in three years by Olivia Harrison to renew part of the 2m high fence at Friar Park to deter trespassers.