Twenty five years ago...

Monday, 01 August 2022
AN exciting piece of Henley’s past has been discovered this week at a site in Bell Street. An ancient wall and a number of artefacts have been uncovered on land belonging to a development company, behind Simmons and Lawrence estate agents, and archaeologists have been working against the clock to record the details of the find. The wall is believed to date from medieval times.
Noise from the Asian Festival led villagers from Remenham to lodge a stream of complaints on Sunday. Henley police and Wycombe District Council received calls throughout the afternoon concerning the noise. Christopher Gregory, whose house faces Fawley Meadows where the festival took place, said: “It was disgusting, it was not the music but the volume.”
A telescope for tourists to view the Henley Royal Regatta course would make the town look like Barry Island, according to councillors. They believe a telescope, installed at Riverside, would also intrude on the privacy of neighbouring homes. Councillor Pam Phillips said: “I think it would give Henley a coastal feel and reminds me of the sort of thing they have at Barry Island.”
01 August 2022
