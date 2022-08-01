Fifty years ago...

THIEVES tried three methods of entry before breaking into the Radio and Television Services workshop in Singers Lane last Saturday night or Sunday morning. They got on to the garage adjoining the workshop and tried to force a connecting door, but abandoned the attempt. They smashed the wired glass of a door and found it fitted with a Chubb lock. They then broke a window and found it protected by four iron bars. Finally, they climbed on the roof, removed between 20 and 25 slates and smashed through the ceiling.

On Friday of last week the Rt Hon Mr Michael Heseltine MP was chosen as prospective Tory parliamentary candidate for Henley. Mr Heseltine still has to be formally adopted at a general meeting of the local Tories in September. Mr Heseltine is 39 and has been Minister for Aerospace since April. He has been MP for Tavistock, Devon, since 1965, but his seat was phased out in boundary changes.

Having been blessed with its largest entry since 1964, Henley Town and Visitors’ Regatta was doubly fortunate last Saturday when the weather could not have been more perfect. Bad weather has dogged the regatta several times in the last few years.